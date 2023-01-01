WebCatalog

Adverity

Adverity

Centralized Data Management for the Modern Marketer Adverity is the integrated data platform for connecting, managing, and using your data at scale. The platform enables businesses to blend disparate datasets such as sales, marketing, and advertising, to create a single source of truth over marketing performance. Through automated connectivity to 600+ data sources and destinations, unrivaled data transformation options, and powerful data governance and access features, Adverity makes it easy to scale and automate your data operations and have trust in your data. Adverity is used by leading brands and agencies including Unilever, Bosch, IKEA, Barilla, Forbes, GroupM, Publicis, and Dentsu.

