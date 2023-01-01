The Drips AI-powered platform helps brands engage with prospects and customers through Conversational Texting® and calling. Backed by a unique natural language processing model, we leverage human-like messaging to break through the noise, capture intent and drive meaningful outcomes.

אתר: drips.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Drips, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.