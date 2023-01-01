WebCatalog

Hubtype

Hubtype

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: hubtype.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Hubtype ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.

אתר: hubtype.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Hubtype, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Engati

Engati

engati.com

InMoment

InMoment

inmoment.com

Workana

Workana

workana.com

Colabus

Colabus

colabus.com

Quickchat

Quickchat

quickchat.ai

CSSDesignAwadrs

CSSDesignAwadrs

cssdesignawards.com

GoodBarber

GoodBarber

goodbarber.com

Froged

Froged

froged.com

Memo

Memo

memo.co

OmniOmni

OmniOmni

omniomni.io

SentiOne

SentiOne

sentione.com

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

מוצר

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.