WebCatalog

Mosaicx

Mosaicx

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: mosaicx.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Mosaicx ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Mosaicx is a cloud-based product that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת עוזרים וירטואליים חכמה

אתר: mosaicx.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Mosaicx, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

ReportLinker

ReportLinker

reportlinker.com

Drips

Drips

drips.com

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

Hyro

Hyro

hyro.ai

Clarabridge Studio

Clarabridge Studio

clarabridge.net

Posh AI

Posh AI

posh.ai

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

Arria NLG

Arria NLG

arria.com

Plum Voice

Plum Voice

plumvoice.com

Thriving Springs

Thriving Springs

thrivingsprings.ai

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.