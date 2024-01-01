Conversed.ai

Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, KakaoTalk, MSFT Teams or any other chat or voice platform. After having developed an AI driven chat or voice solution for the platforms of choice, we help our clients optimize the performance of the bot towards the highest employee satisfaction, maximum return on investment or biggest cost saving.

