אתר: conversed.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Conversed.ai ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, KakaoTalk, MSFT Teams or any other chat or voice platform. After having developed an AI driven chat or voice solution for the platforms of choice, we help our clients optimize the performance of the bot towards the highest employee satisfaction, maximum return on investment or biggest cost saving.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת Bot Platforms

אתר: conversed.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Conversed.ai, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

