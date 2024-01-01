Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Smartly.ai

Smartly.ai

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: smartly.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Smartly.ai ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means that users create an application once and then can seamlessly deploy it on any platform (Website, Mobile App, Emails, WhatsApp, Messenger, X, RingCentral, ...) Over 5000 developers are currently using the AI platform and the company has developed voice applications and chatbots for companies of all sizes, from a variety of sectors including finance and telecommunications.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת Bot Platforms

אתר: smartly.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Smartly.ai, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

MindBehind

MindBehind

mindbehind.com

Recurai

Recurai

recurai.com

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Conversed.ai

Conversed.ai

conversed.ai

Xenioo

Xenioo

xenioo.com

Konverse AI

Konverse AI

konverse.ai

GetAnswer

GetAnswer

getanswer.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.