Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built for business. Utilize the power of AI to automate initial communication, follow-ups, scheduling, drip campaigns, and more. With one of the highest rated user interfaces and user experiences, Sonar offers the best suite of functionality for sales and marketing teams on the channels customers prefer. Dozens of integrations enable you to seamlessly connect with your customers through your CRM or tech stack. Convert more leads, engage more effectively, and drive more revenue with Marchex Sonar.

אתר: sendsonar.com

