Arghhhh matey! Do you have what it takes to be the last pirate standing? Explore the Caribbean to defeat your enemies and continue with your quest in this sword fighting thriller. But watch out! Each new village will have their own type of pirate with their own powers and skills. Slash, block, and run to conquer your enemies and the open seas in this action-packed pirate adventure. Controls: WASD - move Mouse - look around Left click- attack Right click - block Spacebar - jump Shift - sprint Q - roll C - crouch L - lock/unlock mouse

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to War of Caribbean Pirates. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.