WebCatalogWebCatalog
SPECTRUM

SPECTRUM

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the SPECTRUM app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SPECTRUM is a puzzle platform game where you play as a white square which can be split into different colors by going through colored portals. You can split up into red, green or blue (RGB) and then you can split those colors into cyan, magenta and yellow! The aim of the game is to collect all the colored squares in each level by correctly splitting yourself into the right color. You do this by going through the colored portals which will remove a colour from the square, you then just need to grab the goal and you're good! Let's see how good your color theory is...SPECTRUM was a winner in the GDevelop Game Jam #3 with the theme of "Separation" and was made in around 9 days!SPECTRUM is created by Calastrovsk. This is their first game on Poki!You can play SPECTRUM for free on Poki.SPECTRUM can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SPECTRUM. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Color Car

Color Car

poki.com

1010 Color Match

1010 Color Match

poki.com

Goose Game

Goose Game

poki.com

String Theory Remastered

String Theory Remastered

poki.com

DMM GAMES

DMM GAMES

games.dmm.com

Traffic Jam

Traffic Jam

poki.com

Nonogram

Nonogram

poki.com

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square

Big NEON Tower VS Tiny Square

poki.com

Karakuri

Karakuri

poki.com

Big Tower Tiny Square

Big Tower Tiny Square

poki.com

Bubble Charms Xmas

Bubble Charms Xmas

poki.com

Water Color Sort

Water Color Sort

poki.com