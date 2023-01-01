Soccer Skills World Cup is a 3D sports game that lets you play action-packed soccer tournaments on the go. Play fast-paced realistic online football matches against the computer or real people, and lead your favorite team to victory! Choose a national football team, go through the rounds from the quarter finals and semi finals to the grand finale of the championship! Regardless of whether you call it soccer or football, you’ll love this challenging game. It will put you right in the middle of the action and bring out your top skills. Simply drag your finger our mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your player's speed, as well as the power of your kicks. Soccer Skills World Cup will enable you to perform throw-ins, corner kicks, fouls, and penalties! Are you ready to be the world's most famous football team?Drag your finger our mouse towards the direction you want to move. When you let go, you will kick the ball. The intensity of your drag will affect your speed as well as your power.Soccer Skills World Cup is a sports game created by Radical Play. Play their other addictive sports games on Poki: Soccer Skills Euro Cup and Soccer Skills Champions LeagueYes, all Soccer Skills games have a multiplayer mode that lets you play matches against real people.You can play Soccer Skills World Cup for free on Poki.Soccer Skills World Cup can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

