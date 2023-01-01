Sniper Code 2 is a puzzle game where you shoot enemies and complete various tasks from a distance using your sniper rifle. There are many challenging levels with creative missions where you won't be just shooting people, but you will be taking part in tactical missions. Sometimes only shooting the lamps and objects around the environment is enough to solve the situation without bloodshed. Also, use your bullets creatively in order not to run out of ammo in the middle of the mission. Your accuracy matters a great deal in this game, so does your stealth ability. Don't forget to spend the money you earned in the store to improve your skills. Do you have what it takes to finish every mission in Sniper Code 2?Shoot - Left Mouse ButtonSniper Code 2 was created by Softlitude. They have other entertaining skill games on Poki: Neon Car Maze and The Sniper CodeYou can play Sniper Code 2 for free on Poki.Sniper Code 2 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

