Neon Car Maze is a skill game developed by Softlitude. Take control of a car and collect all the stars as you drive to your destination in a colorful neon maze. The mazes will get more complicated as you go, but you will also unlock newer and cooler cars to spice things up. There are 50 levels to beat to win the crown. Can you collect all the stars and beat your friends' high scores?Drive - WASD or Arrow keysNeon Car Maze is created by Softlitude. Play their other arcade game on Poki: The Sniper Code

Website: poki.com

