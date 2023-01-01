Moving Truck: Bounty is a puzzle platform game in which you transfer cargo to your destination without damaging the load. Drive from point A to B while paying attention to the bumpy roads, environmental hazards like falling rocks, potholes, and large contraptions that could either give you a speed boost or cause you to spill your goods. Make sure to keep the mistakes to a minimum so they don't cut your earnings. You can even perform stunts if you feel courageous. You can also purchase many awesome items with the money you've earned, like a new paint job, car skins, tags, new wheels, you name it! Don't forget to use Nitro to maximize your score!Move left/right - A/D or Left and Right arrow keysAccelerate - W or Up ArrowNitro - Space barMoving Truck: Bounty was created by 7Spot Games. Play their other puzzle games on Poki: Moving Truck: Construction, Moving Truck, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3, Truck Loader, Truck Loader 4, and Truck Loader 5You can play Moving Truck: Bounty for free on Poki.Moving Truck: Bounty can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Moving Truck: Bounty. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.