Math Mahjong Relax is a cool educational Mahjong game which is challenging your mind both visually and mathematically! Try to beat all 36 levels by matching the correct tiles and giving the right answer to the math questions. Play Math Mahjong Relax online on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Math Mahjong Relax. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.