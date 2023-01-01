Mahjohng is a tile-based game commonly played by four players with a set of 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols.Match tiles to solve classic Mahjong puzzles. You can only remove uncovered tiles which are free on at least one side. Scour each board layout for matching letters, numbers, and shapes. Since there is no time limit, you can play at your own pace.On Poki we have a whole selection of Mahjong Games.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mahjong. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.