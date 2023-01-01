MadZOOng is a matching puzzle game created by Adgard. In MadZOOng, you have to match the same animal icons and try to beat all the levels. Select a tile with an animal icon and click again to move it to another tile. If two of the same animals touch each other, you earn points and destroy the adjacent crates. For maximum amount of points, try to finish the level before the timer on the right runs out. Go ahead and play this exciting puzzle game!Find two identical tiles that can be connected without obstructions.MadZOOng was created by Adgard. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

