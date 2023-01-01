WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mad GunZ is an action-packed, pixelated, first-person shooter game by creator Mad Pixel. Get ready for the battle royale showdown of the century in Mad GunZ online on Poki. Pick up your gun and get ready to drop into the craziest of the pixel games and shooting games online. With easy and intuitive controls, you'll be a pro in no time, fending off enemies with any weapon you find. Unlock more armor and gear in order to stay alive longer and be the last one standing in Mad GunZ.Mad GunZ was created by Full HP Ltd. You can play their other online action/shooting games at Poki: Battle Forces, Fury Wars, Blocky Cars and Run and Gun.

