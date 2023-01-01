Lines to Fill is a thinking game where you draw lines to complete the given puzzle shape. Simply drag one of the colorful blocks using your finger or the left mouse button, and make sure there are no blank spots left. Since the game has no time limits and no way to lose, you can enjoy this stress-free experience complete with hundreds of unique levels on your computer or mobile device. Can you block out some time and finish every level?Fill shapes - Drag one of the colorful blocks using your finger or the left mouse button.Lines to Fill was created by KEK Games. They have other puzzle games on Poki: Rhomb, Unpuzzle, UnpuzzleR, and UnpuzzleXLines to Fill is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

