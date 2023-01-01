Infinity Loop is a relaxing puzzle game where your objective is to create looping patterns by rotating all the shapes and lines on your screen. Try to think of ways to connect all the lines into an enclosed shape. When you've completed a loop successfully, the final circuit will illuminate for you to step back and examine. Plus, there are dozens of meticulously designed shapes to uncover! Are you ready to unwind and let go of all your stress?Connect all the shapes to form an enclosed loop. Rotate Shape - Left Mouse ButtonInfinity Loop was created by InfinityGames.io. Play their other games on Poki: Energy, Infinity Loop: Hex, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoblocks, Wood Blocks 3D

