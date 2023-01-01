Goat vs Zombies is a game in which you assume the role of a goat in a world full of zombies. This funny, action-packed simulation game will keep you glued to your screen for hours with super goat tongue powers, destruction, explosions, achievements, and many, many secrets for you to explore!Move - WASD or Arrow keys Jump - Space Ram - Control Lick - Left ShiftGoat vs Zombies is created by PaperBunker s.r.o. They have another game on Poki called The Pillar

Website: poki.com

