Fury Bike Rider is a 3D biking game created by AYN Games. Compete against opponents in fast-paced races, dodge obstacles, and overtake your enemies. Use money to buy bike upgrades, or new bikes. Try all the different modes to become a biking champion ! Do you have what it takes to be the best biker in town?Drive - WASD or Arrow keysFury Bike Rider was created by AYN Games. They make realistic 3D racing and driving games. Play their other game on Poki: Cyber Cars Punk Racing

Website: poki.com

