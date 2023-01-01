The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 1 is an epic adventure platformer created by Brad Borne. In the first chapter of this legendary series, you will embark on a perilous journey to find your kidnapped sister. Run through dense forests, underwater caverns, and pirate ships while you stomp, kick and slash your enemies with 40 melee weapons. Explore the enchanting maps to find secrets, hidden levels, achievements, costumes, and much more! It's hard not to be amazed by the stunning hand-drawn artwork, satisfying animations, and the good sense of humor in Fancy Pants Adventures. Go ahead, put on your fancy pants and get to work!How to play:Move - Left / Right arrow keys Jump - S Interact - Up arrow key Duck - Down arrow key Pause - Space barAbout the creator:The Fancy Pants Adventures: World 1 was created by Brad Borne. This is their first game on Poki!

