Electric Highway by Tasty Air Games is an exciting car racing game where you'll need to dodge cars and charge up to complete each level! Navigate your car through the electric highway, passing through gates to gain immortality. Push those pesky other drivers out of your way but be careful! You're only invincible for so long! In Electric Highway on Poki, earn coins to unlock fancier cars. How far will your electric highway driving skills take you? Controls: Left/right arrows - Steer left/right About the creator: Electric Highway is created by Tasty Air Games, based in the Czech Republic. They are also the creators of Horror Nights Story.

Website: poki.com

