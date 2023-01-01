Cow Bay is an idle simulation game where you take the role of a farmer cow who harvests various crops and crafts tools. The governor (who is a cat) asks you to turn this empty but fruitful piece of land into a bustling settlement from scratch. You start simple by picking up berries and collecting wooden logs. Then the quests will evolve into more complex tasks like cutting down trees, sewing seeds, and crafting equipment. As you complete the governor's quests, you will earn coins to unlock and explore more islands that will introduce many improvements like a crafting table where you can make axes, pickaxes, shovels; a campfire that lets you cook recipes to replenish your energy; and storage boxes to unload extra items. Each task costs an energy, so make sure to keep an eye on it at all times. Cow Bay has lots of surprises in its sleeve waiting for you to explore! Play this relaxing pastoral experience on Poki, and don't forget to share it with your friends and find out who can build the best settlement!Tap or click on any object to harvest or use it. You can tap on the shrubs to collect berries, the logs to collect them, or the buildings or workbench to use them for crafting.Cow Bay is created by 7Spot Games. They have other collaborative fun games and skill games on Poki: Ninja Mouse, Moving Truck: Bounty, Moving Truck: Construction, Moving Truck, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings 3, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3, Truck Loader, Truck Loader 4, and Truck Loader 5First of all, make sure to unlock every new island as soon as possible. If you can't find a specific item, go to each workstation or bench and check the drop-down menu to find how you can craft it.You can play Cow Bay for free on Poki.Cow Bay played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

