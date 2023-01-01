Cave Chaos 2 is a multiplayer platforming game created by Nitrome were the user plays as a miner escaping from a cave. Help this little miner escape safe and sound! Run away from the collapsing cave and make sure to pick up the loot on your way before reaching the end of the level. Jump over enemies, barrels and all kinds of obstacles, and be careful not to slip between the rocks. Don't forget to make use of the power-ups! Play Cave Chaos 2 with a friend to maximize the fun!Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space barCave Chaos 2 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

