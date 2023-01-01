Castle Blocks is an idle game where you can create the castle of your dreams in many different medieval and fantasy settings. All you have to do is create an empty frame and start building your dreams on the canvas. Simply drag and drop blocks onto the grid and reposition objects until you have the picture of a magnificent building worth being home to many empires and dynasties. You can add building blocks inspired by various different cultures and civilizations, so you can make themed projects, or even fuse cultures together! Make sure to explore the different background sceneries you can apply. You can save your castle as an image once you're happy with your creation. Don't forget to share Castle Block with your friends and show each other the castles you've created.Build - Drag and drop blocks onto the grid and reposition objects.Castle Blocks is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Idle Startup Tycoon, Idle Mining Empire, Idle Money Tree, Stupid Zombies, Classic Solitaire, Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing FighterYou can play Castle Blocks for free on Poki.Castle Blocks can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

