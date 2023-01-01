Blockpost is a 3D first person shooting game created by Skullcap Studios. In this procedural cubic 3D-shooter, you'll experience thrilling action-packed online matches no other game can offer. Play real time matches against real people for free. Just pick a weapon from your arsenal and jump into a match! There are seven game modes, more than 20 maps, and more than 100 types of firearms in Blockpost. You can earn coins with every match you play. The more matches you play, the more you can level up and get better. Don't forget to invite your friends to your team and multiply your power! Blockpost is one of the most addictive blocky multiplayer shooter!Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - Left mouse buttonAim - Right mouse buttonJump - Space barSwitch weapons - Numeric keysBlockpost was created by Skullcap Studios. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

