Blockpost Legacy is a 3D multiplayer cubic shooting game with a variety of game modes and a multitude of weapons. Experience the thrill of real-time gunfight against real, online players in fun games such as Deathmatch, Free for All, Elimination, Gun Game, Pistol Only, and Team Deathmatch. Furthermore, you can even play fun modes like Infection (Zombie) and Shovel battle. Check the tasks menu in order to complete quests and earn more experience and power-ups. In this action-packed gun experience, the more matches you play, the more you level up and get better! You'll be able to customize your character, open cases, unlock unique skins, and improve your existing arsenal as you level up. Explore a full arsenal consisting of various melee weapons, submachine guns, shotguns, explosives, automatic and semi-automatic rifles, snipers, and much more. Don't forget to invite your friends to your team and multiply your power!Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - Left mouse buttonAim - Right mouse buttonJump - Space barSwitch weapons - Numeric keysBlockpost was created by Skullcap Studios. Play their other game on Poki: BlockpostYou can play Blockpost Legacy for free on Poki.Blockpost Legacy can be played on your computer.

