Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons is an action platform role-playing game where you're a brave hero who has a trusty sword and a whole lotta apples. Explore a kingdom in a far away fantasy land where you can embark on heroic adventures. Discover magical forests and fight the spooky foes therein, collect gold and valuable gems from hidden dungeons, unlock exciting new outfits, and defeat every tough boss the game makes you face. Jump, dash, swing, throw apples, do whatever it takes to complete Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons and unlock every secret in the game.Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Z or J or SpaceAttack - X or K or ControlDash - V or ; or AltThrow apples - C or L or ShiftApple Knight: Mini Dungeons is created by Limitless LLC. They have another game on Poki: Apple Knight, Apple Knight: Fight, and Viking Village!You can play Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons for free on Poki.Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Apple Knight: Mini Dungeons. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

