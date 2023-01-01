WebCatalogWebCatalog
Adventure Cube

Adventure Cube

poki.com

Adventure Cube is a skill game where you control a cube on an isometric field. You can only choose to go left or right, but forward you'll go anyway. You have are moving through an alley and there are all kinds of barriers and danger that you have to dodge, whilst collecting coins to buy awesome new skins.Move left - Left arrow key Move right - Right arrow keyAdventure Cube was created by UAB Applava, who is also known for Football Blitz, Drill Up, Survival Express and Giraffe Winter Sports Simulator!

Website: poki.com

