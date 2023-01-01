Fantasy football in 2 modes CLASSIC The classic fantasy football game, enriched by the possibility of playing with customizable modules by League and setting the number of benches and bench order according to your preferences, along with hundreds of other options! MANTRA An engaging and fun gaming experience with multi-purpose footballers, specialization of roles and "real" modules with emphasis on the tactical-strategic component. Advanced replacement mechanism.

Website: leghe.fantacalcio.it

