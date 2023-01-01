Build your cities. Train your troops. Solve Puzzles. Expand your empire. Be the King of 7 kingdoms! All in Evony: The king's Return, the hottest real-time strategy MMO of 2023!

Website: evony.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Evony. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.