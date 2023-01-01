WebCatalog

testRigor

testRigor

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : testrigor.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour testRigor sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

Software QA testers use testRigor codeless testing tool to create robust end-to-end functional tests. Software testing made easy: create cross-platform tests using no code for web, native and hybrid mobile applications, desktop, and API. Utilize email testing, visual testing and audio testing built-in features. Create your automated tests 15x faster and with 95% less test maintenance than traditional automation testing tools. Execute tests in parallel and receive results in minutes, not hours. Easily integrate with your favorite issue management tools, CI/CD tools, and so on. It’s easy to scale your software testing with testRigor. Best for: Software teams who want to rapidly increase their test automation coverage while also spending much less time on maintenance. testRigor aims to be the only automation tool needed - with broad support, cross-platform and cross-browser testing, reporting and screenshots for every step

Catégories:

Business
Email Testing Software

Site Web : testrigor.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à testRigor. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Parcel

Parcel

parcel.io

Email on Acid

Email on Acid

emailonacid.com

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

Explorer

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistance

Société

Légal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.