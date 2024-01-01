Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Connect, Mitel MiVoice Business, Mitel MiContact Center, RingCentral, or Genesys Cloud system, into any configuration that you need. Our analytics and real time dashboards empower your team to drill down from summary reports or visualizations, showing high-level trends, into discrete calls or interactions so you can understand context, and draw out better-informed conclusions to help you make intelligent business decisions. The Brightmetrics Difference Time to Value A free trial setup takes minutes, not days, with no enablement fees. Ease of Use See your data today with our easy-to-use templates or quickly customize your own. Democratize Insights and Access We offer unlimited Brightmetrics users - no Genesys Cloud licensing necessary. Unique Features Leverage adherence data reporting and seamless drill-through of data. Start Getting Valuable Insights Today Brightmetrics is not like any other customer engagement analytics and dashboard tool you’ve ever used and we can prove it. Click to request a demo today!

Catégories :

Site Web : brightmetrics.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Brightmetrics. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.