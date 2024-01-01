WizyChat

WizyChat

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: wizy.chat

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para WizyChat en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include: * Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding * Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility * Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support * Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more * Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites * Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases * Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
Categorías:
Business
Software de chatbots

Sitio web: wizy.chat

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a WizyChat. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

También podría gustarte

Knibble

Knibble

knibble.ai

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

Airops

Airops

airops.com

Papercups

Papercups

papercups.io

Chaindesk

Chaindesk

databerry.ai

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

QuickCEP

QuickCEP

quickcep.com

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

onWebChat

onWebChat

onwebchat.com

Bonfire

Bonfire

justbonfire.com

Kadoa

Kadoa

kadoa.com

Explorar

Productos

Descargar

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizamos cookies para proporcionar y mejorar nuestros sitios web. Al usar nuestros sitios, das tu consentimiento al uso de cookies.

Política de privacidad