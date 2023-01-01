Repuls.io is a multiplayer shooting game created by Docski. Battle online against real players in a large open world while exploring a variety of weapons, vehicles, and equipment. You get to control a constantly moving character, which makes it possible to maneuver and shoot simultaneously. Since every weapon is unique with its own strengths and weaknesses, you can easily create your own playstyle and differentiate yourself from the other players. Are you ready to become the world's first fully augmented super soldier? Go and conquer, soldier!

Website: repuls.io

