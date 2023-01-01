True Love Calculator is a game where you put your love to the test. Just type your crush’s name and yours and let the algorithm show you how compatible you truly are! Enjoy playing our love tester game.There are two text boxes to fill: Type your name into the first & your crush’s name into the next. Choose both your genders and then you’re all set!MarketJS

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to True Love Calculator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.