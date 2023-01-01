Train-Top Mania is a 2D platformer shooter with a straightforward objective. You're stranded on top of a moving train with a never-ending stream of enemies coming at you. Be patient with your ammunition, as you have to fire at just the right time! What's your high score?Fire - LMB or SpaceTrain-Top Mania is created by Chinykian. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Train-Top Mania. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.