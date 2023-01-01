Swindler is an action-platform game created by Nitrome. Take control of a green slime creature that navigates primarily on a cord and help him reach the treasure chests on each level! Use the arrow keys to turn the map around and pick up all the valuables on your way. Control your speed and try not to fall into any obstacles while you're at it. Go ahead and show us you have what it takes to be the ultimate Swindler!Move - Arrow keysPick up - Space barGet off slime - UpSwindler was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Skywire, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, skywire-2, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

