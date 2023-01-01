Skibidi Shooter is a shooting game in which you have to hold off the Skibidi Toilets that are invading the city! Use your handgun, sniper rifle and machine gun to make your way trough the different levels. For the truly skilled agents, there’s Endless Mode. In this game mode, you can take on as many waves of Skibidi Toilets as you can handle. Join the Cameramen resistance and fight back!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Skibidi Shooter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.