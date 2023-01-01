WebCatalogWebCatalog
Punchers

Punchers

poki.com

Punchers is a 3D boxing simulator where you can fulfill your fantasy of pursuing a career in boxing. The immersive and realistic graphics will give you the feeling of fighting in the ring yourself. There is even a slow-motion mode where you can feel the fight from a cinematic perspective. Right hook, left hook! You’re already hooked on Punchers, aren’t you?Lean Direction - WASD or Arrow Keys Left Fist - R or < Right Fist - T or >Punchers is created by Vardan Aleksanyan. Check out their other games Lampada Street and Striker Dummies on Poki!

