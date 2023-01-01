Prophets is a funny simulation game where you're a prophet who must share wisdom with the masses who need it. All you have to do is say some words to your followers. But we assure you that it's not that simple. You must check your surroundings when the game starts, so you can figure out dynamic clues from your environments about what to say, or in how many words you need to say it. You're free to play as one of the brilliantly designed and animated vibrant characters such as The Traditionalist, The Animist, The Absurdist, The Pacifist, The Cynic, The Mystic, and The Rationalist. Each of these characters have their own unique appearance, personality and perception of the world. Make sure to play as all of the prophets to truly appreciate the funny parts of each character. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and start talking and show everyone you put the "pro" in prophet!Communicate your thoughts or commands by writing them. Check your surroundings when the game starts, so you can figure out dynamic clues from your environments about what to say, or in how many words you need to say it.Prophets was developed by Studio Seufz, a game development company based in Germany. Play their other awesome adventure games on Poki: Murder, Caesar's Day Off and Moon WaltzYou can play Prophets for free on Poki.Prophets is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

