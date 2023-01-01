Last Warriors
Website: poki.com
Pick up your sword and enter the ring in Last Warriors! Choose your favourite character from a roster of eight and fight against your friends. Each warrior has their own speciality. For example, Haru the Ninja is very quick and can jump very high, but his attacks are not as strong as those of Kalah the Hunter. Try each fighter to see which one best suits your play style! If you're playing by yourself, you can enter Tournament mode! Here you face all the Warriors one after another. Only the strongest and most skilled fighter can make it to the end and face the final boss. Will you be able to defeat them and become the Champion of Last Warriors?
