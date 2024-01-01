Elysian: where reality and virtual combat blur. In this heart-pounding FPS, only the strongest and most strategic players prevail. Choose your path: adrenaline-fueled skirmish battles against skilled opponents, or test your limits in the unforgiving Survival Mode. In skirmish, master cutting-edge weapons and futuristic tech to outmaneuver rivals on dynamic battlefields. Survival Mode: face relentless enemies, each wave more formidable than the last. Push yourself to survive. With stunning visuals and responsive gameplay, Elysian immerses you in a world where the line between game and reality dissolves. Join the fight and prove your worth in this unforgettable FPS experience.

Website: poki.com

