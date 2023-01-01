Friday Night Funkin’ (fnf) is a musical rhythm game created by ninjamuffin99. In this game, you need to impress your lover's ex-rockstar father with the power of music! You must survive multiple weeks of freestyle music battles to win him over. Press the arrow keys in time with the music to outdo your opponents. In the story mode, you need to mirror your opponent's singing by using the WASD and Arrow keys. The first songs start simple, but the beats get much more complicated later on with the introduction of duets. You can also enjoy the free play mode and enjoy all the cool beats and characters this game has to offer. Feel free to adjust the difficulty to your liking and start vibing!Friday Night Funkin' is an open-source project with an active developer community that create fan-made mods to enrich the game experience. It's created by:This is their first game on Poki! You can support the developers here and check their Kickstarter campaign for more information.Friday Night Funkin's soundtrack was composed by KawaiSprite (Isaac Garcia). The original music with a range of influences from nu-jazz to Vocaloid dance beats. Feel free to check out Kawai Sprite's Bandcamp page where you can listen to the entire soundtrack.

