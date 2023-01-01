Dino Game is an endless runner game originally built into Google Chrome. The game was added as an easter egg to Google Chrome in 2014 to entertain users when there is no internet available. The game - nicknamed Chrome Dino - featuring a t-rex is played by over 270 million players every month. You can play the Dinosaur Game on Poki in fullscreen, this time also when you are online. Dino Game is also referred to as Dinosaur Game, T-Rex Game, Dino Dun, Chrome Dino, No Internet Game, or Google Dinosaur Game. You can play the online game for free on a PC, mobile phone, or tablet. You start the game by clicking the spacebar on your keyboard, on mobile tab the dino once. Avoid the obstacles by jumping over them using the spacebar or by tapping.Then you have reached the maximum score. After reaching this score it resets back to 0.The game was created by Edward Jung, Sebastien Gabriel and Alan Bettes all part of the Chrome UX team in 2014.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dino Game. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.