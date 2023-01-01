WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cover Orange: Gangsters

Cover Orange: Gangsters

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Cover Orange: Gangsters app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cover Orange: Gangsters is a puzzle platform game where you must stack objects to cover our orange friends and protect from the impending acid rain. Our citrusy hero is back for more action, but this time we're being chased by gangster clouds, which are arguably more dangerous than normal clouds. Drag every object the game lets you and drop them drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges while the angry cloud passes over them. Don't forget to grab the hidden star in every level! Share Cover Orange: Gangsters with family and friends, so you can experience these entertaining puzzles together!Throughout each level, you must place down stage elements to alter the environment and protect oranges from the acid rain of an evil cloud. These stage elements may vary in any way, from a triangular block to spiked balls that destroy ice to the oranges themselves. Use your finger, mouse or keyboard to position the various objects at your disposal, and drop them in a way that forms a shelter over the oranges.Move chest - WASD, Arrow keys or the pointerDrop chest - Space barCover Orange: Gangsters was created by Johnny-K. Play their other puzzle platform games on Poki: Cover Orange, Cover Orange: Space, and Cover Orange: JourneyYou can play Cover Orange: Gangsters online without downloading or installing for free using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cover Orange: Gangsters. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cover Orange: Journey

Cover Orange: Journey

poki.com

Cover Orange: Space

Cover Orange: Space

poki.com

Cover Orange: Wild West

Cover Orange: Wild West

poki.com

Cover Orange: Pirates

Cover Orange: Pirates

poki.com

Cover Orange

Cover Orange

poki.com

Roly-Poly Monsters

Roly-Poly Monsters

poki.com

Frostwing

Frostwing

poki.com

Find The Candy

Find The Candy

poki.com

Craftomation 1

Craftomation 1

poki.com

Heart Star

Heart Star

poki.com

Total Party Kill

Total Party Kill

poki.com

Angry Birds Friends

Angry Birds Friends

apps.facebook.com