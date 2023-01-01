Cooking Fast is a cooking game where you need to prepare meals in time to keep your customers happy! Cooking Fast was created by Increased Media. Become the greatest chef in Cooking Fast, by preparing the best hotdogs and burgers in town. Make sure to prepare all meals in time, or your customers will walk away. And don't forget the drinks! Earn some cash and improve your kitchen by upgrading your equipment, or buying new pans or juice machines. Keep growing and try to complete every level to become the best chef in town. Controls: Mouse - prepare mealsAbout the creator: Cooking Fast was created by Increase Media.

Website: poki.com

