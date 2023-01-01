Steal vehicles and blow up the city! This car game puts you in control of a daring criminal. You can jump into any parked car or tank. Command an army vehicle, and fire the turret for explosions in Cars Thief: Tank Edition!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cars Thief: Tank Edition. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.