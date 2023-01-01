Breaking the Bank is the first installment of the popular Henry Stickmin game series. Help Henry Stickmin break into a bank that's situated in the middle of a desert. Choose one of the risky decisions and watch as the rest of the story unfolds. You can dig tunnels, use explosives, drill with lasers, demolish with wrecking balls, use a teleporter or even a disguise! Make sure to play Breaking the Bank multiple times to get all the endings. You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Breaking the Bank was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Escaping the Prison, Stealing the Diamond, Infiltrating the Airship and Fleeing the Complex

Website: poki.com

